Osaka Shochikuza Theater Stages Final Kabuki Performances

OSAKA, Apr 11 (News On Japan) - A farewell performance titled "Farewell April Grand Kabuki" is being staged at Osaka Shochikuza in Chuo Ward, Osaka, which is set to close in May due to the aging of the building, marking the beginning of a two-month run of kabuki performances that have drawn audiences with comedies and dances featuring a colorful cast of characters, continuing through April 26th.

The April program, which opens the consecutive two-month kabuki run, has been captivating audiences with a lineup of lively performances showcasing a variety of distinctive characters.

The daytime program includes "Kebaya Village," "Yugiri Nagori no Shogatsu," and "Oatari Fushimi no Tomikuji," produced by Shochiku Co.

Source: 産経ニュース