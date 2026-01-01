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Theater Directly Connected to Tokyo Station to Open in May

TOKYO, Apr 14 (News On Japan) - A theater directly connected to Tokyo Station is set to open in May inside a large-scale redevelopment complex scheduled to fully launch in autumn, marking a new step in efforts to strengthen the area’s cultural and artistic presence.

The new venue will be located within TOFROM YAESU TOWER, a 51-story mixed-use development connected underground to Tokyo Station’s Yaesu side, where redevelopment has been steadily progressing. While the full complex—housing restaurants, offices, and other facilities—is slated to open in the autumn, the theater will hold a pre-opening in May.

With a seating capacity of around 800, the theater is designed to accommodate a wide range of uses, including stage performances, live events, and seminars, offering flexibility as a multi-purpose cultural space.

The Yaesu area, where the tower is being developed, is said to have a historical connection to culture, having once been home to the headquarters of film companies. By introducing an entertainment facility—something currently lacking around Tokyo Station—the developers aim to reestablish the district as a hub for cultural and artistic exchange.

Miura Takumi of Tokyo Tatemono’s Urban Development Division said the goal is to create a destination that attracts not only business users but a diverse range of visitors, adding, "We aim to provide varied content that appeals to families and international visitors alike, creating opportunities for different people to interact through this theater."

Source: テレ東BIZ

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