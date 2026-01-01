Ryo Asai Wins Japan Booksellers Award for In the Megachurch

TOKYO, Apr 09 (News On Japan) - The winner of the 2026 Japan Booksellers Award, in which bookstore staff across the country vote for the book they most want to sell, was announced on April 9th, with Ryo Asai, 36, receiving the top prize for the novel "In the Megachurch," published by Nikkei Publishing.

The novel explores the theme of "fandom," a phenomenon referring to the passionate support of favorite idols and public figures.

The Japan Booksellers Award considers Japanese novels published between December 2024 and November 2025, with bookstore staff selecting 10 finalists through an initial round of voting before choosing the grand prize winner in a second round.

Source: Kyodo