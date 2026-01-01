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Typhoon No. 4 Set to Approach Saipan Before Turning Toward Japan

TOKYO, Apr 14 (News On Japan) - Typhoon No. 4 (Sinlaku), a large and extremely powerful system, is moving west-northwest over the Mariana Islands and is expected to make its closest approach to Saipan on April 15th while maintaining its intense strength.

The storm, currently classified as a large and violent typhoon, was observed south of the Japanese archipelago near the Mariana Islands, with satellite imagery showing a well-defined spiral cloud structure, indicating a highly developed system. As of 9 p.m., the central atmospheric pressure stood at 905 hectopascals, with maximum sustained winds reaching 60 meters per second, placing it among the most intense typhoons.

The typhoon is forecast to continue moving north-northwest, passing very close to Saipan by the evening of April 15th. Even at that time, it is expected to maintain maximum sustained winds of around 55 meters per second, with gusts reaching up to 75 meters per second, raising concerns over extremely severe weather conditions across the island.

After passing near Saipan, the system is expected to gradually weaken while continuing its northward trajectory. By the weekend, it is forecast to approach waters southeast of the Ogasawara Islands, including areas near Chichijima and Hahajima, with maximum winds still around 35 meters per second, indicating that it will remain a strong system.

Residents in the Ogasawara Islands are being warned to prepare for rough seas, high waves, and strong winds, particularly toward the weekend when conditions are expected to peak. Authorities are urging close monitoring of the storm’s path and developments, as hazardous weather is likely to impact the region.

Source: ウェザーニュース

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