Def Tech's Nishimiya Apologizes After Drug Indictment

TOKYO, Feb 23 (News On Japan) - Yuki Nishimiya, 45, a member of the music duo Def Tech who was arrested and indicted for possessing dried cannabis, has been released on bail from the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department’s Mita Police Station.

“I sincerely apologize for the trouble and concern I have caused everyone. I am very sorry,” Nishimiya said, bowing deeply as he left the station.

Nishimiya, who performs under the name Micro as part of the duo Def Tech, had been arrested in the act for possessing several grams of dried cannabis at his home in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, and was indicted on February 20th on charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act.

The Tokyo District Court later approved a bail request from Nishimiya’s legal team, and he was released at around 8 p.m. on February 21st.

Source: TBS