Why Japan’s Oldest Manga Is Stored in Tokyo and Kyoto

KYOTO, Feb 19 (News On Japan) - Japan’s oldest surviving manga-like artwork, the National Treasure Choju-giga, is preserved under strict management by being divided between Tokyo and Kyoto in an effort to safeguard the cultural asset from disasters and long-term deterioration.

Choju-giga, a set of illustrated handscrolls handed down at Kozanji Temple in the mountains about an hour by car from central Kyoto, is believed to have been produced between the late Heian and early Kamakura periods roughly 800 years ago and is widely known for its lively depictions of anthropomorphized animals, earning it the nickname “Japan’s oldest manga.”

Designated a national treasure in 1905, the work consists of four scrolls with a total length of about 44 meters, making it one of the most famous cultural properties associated with the temple, while the dynamic movements of animals drawn without dialogue are often described as a prototype of modern comics.

Today, the four scrolls are stored separately at two institutions, with the A and D scrolls held by the Tokyo National Museum and the B and C scrolls by the Kyoto National Museum, a measure widely believed to be aimed at reducing the risk of losing the entire work in the event of earthquakes or other disasters.

Although no official document clearly states the reason for this divided storage, experts say dispersing valuable cultural assets has precedent in Japan, citing examples such as the relocation of cultural properties from Nijo Castle to other prefectures during World War II to protect them from potential damage.

Strict environmental controls are also in place, with the scrolls kept in secure storage where temperature, humidity and exposure to light are carefully managed, and exhibition opportunities are rare, limited to once or twice every decade due to the fragility of the work, with the most recent public display dating back to 2014 and no future exhibitions currently scheduled.

Experts note that Kyoto’s selection as one storage location is natural given Kozanji Temple’s historical ties to the region, while the Tokyo National Museum historically served as a central institution for presenting Japanese art and culture overseas, factors that likely influenced the decision to split the collection between the two cities.

Much about Choju-giga remains shrouded in mystery, including its creator and exact place of origin, and researchers say efforts to unravel the secrets behind the treasured scrolls are likely to continue.

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS