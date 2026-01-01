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Circus Damages Ancient Ruins in Osaka

OSAKA, Apr 22 (News On Japan) - Two members of a circus troupe have been referred to prosecutors after an archaeological site dating back to the Yayoi period in Osaka was allegedly excavated without permission and damaged by the burial of a large number of trees.

Police sent papers on a man and a woman in their 40s, both affiliated with the circus troupe, on suspicion of violating the Cultural Properties Protection Law.

According to investigators, the two are suspected of illegally digging up the nationally designated historic site Ikegami Sone Ruins in 2022 and damaging the remains by burying large quantities of trees. The site spans the cities of Izumi and Izumiotsu in Osaka Prefecture.

The circus troupe was performing on the grounds of the site at the time. Investigators believe trees were cut down and holes were dug in the ruins as part of land-leveling work before the trees were buried there.

During voluntary questioning, the two reportedly denied the allegations, saying, among other things, that they did not bury any trees.

The circus troupe said it could not comment because the person in charge was unavailable.

Source: YOMIURI

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