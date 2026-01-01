Fake Police Scams Surge

TOKYO, Apr 22 (News On Japan) - Fraud cases involving criminals impersonating police officers are increasing across Japan, with a new tactic emerging in which fake arrest warrants are mailed directly to victims' homes.

One such document was recently sent to the residence of an elderly person in Aichi Prefecture. It appeared to be an official arrest warrant, but was in fact counterfeit.

These so-called fake police scams have been reported in multiple regions.

On April 2, an elderly woman in her 80s living in Niigata Prefecture received a phone call from a person claiming to be a police officer. The caller said a gang member in custody had confessed that she was an accomplice who had handed over 4 million yen in cash.

Following the caller's instructions, the woman reportedly disclosed personal information including her address and bank account details.

Later, as communication with the scammers continued, a fake arrest warrant bearing her name and alleged charges was mailed to her home.

The document, clearly labeled 'Arrest Warrant,' raised suspicion among the woman's family members, who consulted police. Authorities then confirmed it was fraudulent.

Niigata Prefectural Police warned that genuine arrest warrants are never sent by mail, noting that doing so could allow suspects to flee or destroy evidence in advance.

Similar schemes involving mailed fake warrants have also been confirmed in Nagano Prefecture, where police have distributed flyers and stepped up warnings over organized fraud.

Yuto Miyazawa, section chief in charge of crime prevention guidance at Nagano Chuo Police Station, said: 'Police never contact people through social media. They would never demand money.'

In March, FNN reported from a scam base near the border between Thailand and Cambodia. Inside were rooms designed to resemble police stations in various countries, suggesting that fake police scams were being carried out against targets around the world.

According to the National Police Agency, losses from fake police scams in 2025 totaled about 98.5 billion yen.

The number of recognized cases exceeded 10,000, prompting authorities to continue urging the public to remain vigilant.

Source: FNN