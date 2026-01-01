Beagle Sniffs Out Termites at Osaka Shrine

OSAKA, Apr 22 (News On Japan) - At Kumata Shrine in Osaka's Hirano Ward, an inspection using a termite detection dog was carried out to help protect the site’s historic wooden buildings.

The dog brought in for the survey was Alice, a beagle that is one of only a handful of such trained detection dogs in Japan. Using a sense of smell said to be around one million times stronger than that of humans, Alice was able to locate termite damage without breaking floors or walls.

Rising temperatures at this time of year tend to accelerate the spread of termite infestations, making early detection increasingly important for preserving aging wooden structures.

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS