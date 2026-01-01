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Female Worker Dies After Being Trapped in Tokyo Ride

TOKYO, Apr 21 (News On Japan) - A female worker in her 20s died after becoming trapped while carrying out inspection work on an attraction at Tokyo Dome City in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, shortly before noon on April 21.

Emergency services received a 119 call shortly after 11:50 a.m. reporting that a person had been caught in amusement equipment at the leisure complex.

According to investigative sources, Hina Uemura, 24, had been inspecting a support pillar on an attraction known as 'Flying Balloon,' a ride in which seats move up and down. While she was working, a seat that had been stopped at the highest point suddenly fell, trapping her.

Firefighters partially dismantled the attraction to create space and continued rescue efforts. About five hours after the accident, at around 5 p.m., Uemura was freed.

She was taken to hospital in cardiopulmonary arrest, but was later confirmed dead.

In response to the accident, Tokyo Dome City Attractions said it would close temporarily on April 21 and suspend operations for the time being from April 22 onward.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the cause of the accident.

Source: TBS

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