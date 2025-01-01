Kobe Luminarie Installation Topples in High Winds, Event to Go Ahead as Planned

KOBE, Jan 12 (News On Japan) - An illumination artwork under construction for the annual Kobe Luminarie light festival was found toppled at the venue in Kobe on the morning of January 11th, apparently after being hit by strong winds, with no injuries reported and organizers saying the event will proceed as scheduled.

The festival is held each year to commemorate victims of the Great Hanshin Earthquake, and the fallen structure, standing about five meters tall at the time, was part of preparations for the opening day on January 30th. According to the organizing committee’s secretariat, additional measures will be taken to strengthen wind resistance, adding that the event will be held as planned, with the festival period running through February 8th.

The installation was part of the arched corridor work known as the “Galleria,” set to be erected at Meriken Park in Chuo Ward, Kobe, with a completed height of about nine meters. Although the structure had been secured with wires, officials said the strength was insufficient to withstand the wind conditions.

The Kobe Local Meteorological Office said a strong wind advisory had been issued for southern Hyogo Prefecture from the morning of January 10th.

Source: Kyodo