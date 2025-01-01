Japan’s Major Fishing Expo Opens in Yokohama

YOKOHAMA, Jan 18 (News On Japan) - One of Japan’s largest fishing events, the “Tsurifes” fishing festival, opened in Yokohama on January 16th, drawing a record turnout of more than 250 related companies from across the country.

The venue featured a wide range of new products, including the latest reels and fishing rods, but one display that stood out was the “Black Thunder lure,” a collaboration between the popular chocolate snack Black Thunder and a fishing tackle maker.

Organizers say the lure is designed to move like a real fish and can be used to target species such as black bass, with development taking nine months.

The festival also introduced a new initiative for the first time this year aimed at supporting employment in the fishing industry, matching people who love fishing with companies seeking new talent.

Yasunori Kawahara, a director at the Japan Fishing Tackle Manufacturers Association, said that if companies can train people who are able to better communicate the fun of fishing to customers, it could help increase the number of anglers and energize the industry in the years ahead.

