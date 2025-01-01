News On Japan
Business

Japan’s Long-Term Interest Rate Hits 2.35%, Highest Level in 27 Years

TOKYO, Jan 20 (News On Japan) - Japan’s long-term interest rates, which directly influence fixed mortgage borrowing costs and broader financing conditions across the economy, continued their rapid climb and reached the 2.35% range on January 20th, marking the highest level in roughly 27 years as investors grew increasingly uneasy about Japan’s fiscal outlook and stepped up bond selling amid political pledges for consumption tax cuts that some market participants believe could become permanent.

In the bond market on January 20th, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond rose to 2.35%, extending a rapid upward trend and reaching its highest point since 1999.

Behind the persistent rise is growing concern about a deterioration in Japan’s fiscal outlook.

With the House of Representatives election approaching, both ruling and opposition parties have included consumption tax cuts in their campaign pledges. Some in the market believe the tax reductions could become permanent, accelerating bond selling.

Higher long-term rates are expected to raise fixed-rate mortgage costs and weigh on household finances, while also increasing the government’s interest payments on its debt. Market participants warned that rates may be nearing levels that, in theory, could begin to have a negative impact on Japan’s economy.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Heavy Snow Warnings Issued Along Sea Of Japan Coast

Warning-level heavy snow has been falling mainly along Japan’s Sea of Japan coast under a strong winter pressure pattern, disrupting transportation services across the region, with authorities urging continued caution as the country is expected to face its longest cold wave in years from January 21st.

Straw Serpent Bites Heads in Kyoto

A traditional New Year event known as “Jaduna” was held in Miyazu, Kyoto Prefecture, with local residents praying for a year of good health and protection from illness.

Japan Heads for Snap Election

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced on Monday that she will dissolve the House of Representatives on January 23rd, the opening day of the regular Diet session, and hold a snap general election with voting set for February 8th.

Japan’s University Entrance Exam Ends Smoothly, Seven Disqualified for Cheating

Japan’s two-day nationwide university entrance exam has concluded without major disruption, even after introducing its first online application system and requiring students to print their own admission tickets.

Osaka Court Rejects Death Row Inmates’ Challenge to Hanging

Three death row inmates have lost a lawsuit seeking to stop executions by hanging, after the Osaka District Court ruled that their claims could not be pursued through an administrative case and that the current method does not violate the Constitution.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Japan’s Long-Term Interest Rate Hits 2.35%, Highest Level in 27 Years

Japan’s long-term interest rates, which directly influence fixed mortgage borrowing costs and broader financing conditions across the economy, continued their rapid climb and reached the 2.35% range on January 20th, marking the highest level in roughly 27 years as investors grew increasingly uneasy about Japan’s fiscal outlook and stepped up bond selling amid political pledges for consumption tax cuts that some market participants believe could become permanent.

BizReach And The New Reality Of Job Switching In Japan

More people in Japan are looking to change jobs as work styles and values shift in the post-pandemic era, pushing individuals to seek better roles that match their skills, experience, and lifestyle, while companies facing digital transformation and new business pressures are also reshaping hiring by expanding mid-career recruitment.

Pay Calculator: Instantly Calculate Your Net Salary & Take-Home Pay (2026 Updated)

Knowing your actual salary is the most crucial thing ever. A pay calculator will help you get out of the calculation that may give you confusing figures, and enable you to see the exact amount of what you will be taking home after deductions.

Why Professional Removal Services Matter for Moves to Japan

Moving to a new country can be exciting, but it also comes with a host of logistical and emotional challenges.

Reimagining Scarcity: How Bitcoin, Gold, and Silver are Valued in 2026

In the year 2026, the concept of scarcity for assets like Bitcoin, gold, and silver has evolved beyond traditional boundaries of supply constraints.

New Subscription Services Spread in Sapporo

A wave of new subscription-style services is drawing attention in Sapporo, with everything from coffee and craft beer to cleaning now being offered for a flat monthly fee.

New Cold-Storage Technology Helps Farmers Avoid ‘Bumper Crop Poverty’

A logistics company based in Tosu, Saga Prefecture, a key transport hub in Kyushu, has developed a massive high-performance refrigerated warehouse in-house, using advanced technology to extend the freshness of vegetables and fruit and help farmers avoid the income squeeze known as “bumper crop poverty.”

Gold and Silver Regain Market Cap Supremacy Amid Global Instability

At the start of the year, gold and silver briefly reclaimed their positions as the world’s largest assets by market capitalization amid heightened global uncertainty.