Tamagotchi’s 30-Year History Comes to Life in Roppongi

TOKYO, Jan 22 (News On Japan) - The handheld digital pet “Tamagotchi,” first released in 1996, is marking its 30th anniversary with a special event now being held in Tokyo. The anniversary celebration is taking place in Roppongi, where visitors can immerse themselves in the world of Tamagotchi through themed rooms, including areas where fans can meet popular characters, as well as a lineup of cute, photogenic food inspired by the franchise.

Longtime fans at the venue expressed excitement at seeing the exhibit, with some saying they did not want to leave and even wished they could live there.

The event also highlights a classic Tamagotchi reality that many players still remember all too well: if you neglect your virtual pet, it dies. The exhibition even features a “graveyard,” along with a wall filled with relatable “Tamagotchi moments” that resonate with visitors who once lost a pet they had tried to care for.

One attendee said they had experienced situations such as leaving a Tamagotchi unattended for too long, while another recalled humorous outcomes like skin trouble caused by eating too many snacks.

Some visitors said they offered a small prayer at the grave display, taking photos while apologizing to their lost Tamagotchi, while others shared memories of returning home from school only to find their pet had died, leaving them feeling disappointed.

The “Big Tamagotchi Exhibition” will run through next month 2nd.

Source: TBS