Tokyo Trends Toward Age-Restricted Restaurants

TOKYO, Jan 26 (News On Japan) - A restaurant in Tokyo’s Shibuya district is drawing attention for an unusual rule: customers aged 40 and over are turned away, even on weekdays when the venue is packed with young diners.

The restaurant, Toriyaro Shibuya Dogenzaka, has introduced its own “no over-40s” policy, a move that is now part of a broader trend in which some eateries and bars are setting age limits such as “no under-25s.” While the approach has helped certain venues boost sales, it has also sparked criticism online from those who see it as discriminatory.

At Toriyaro, the appeal for its core customers is straightforward: low prices and a lively atmosphere. Drinks such as lemon sours are sold for 55 yen a glass, and skewered fried chicken costs 109 yen per piece, allowing customers to eat and drink for under 1,000 yen. Some visitors said they could spend around 2,000 yen for two people, and that a three-hour all-you-can-drink plan makes the venue especially attractive for students.

The chain operates 86 locations nationwide, but only two, including the Shibuya outlet, enforce the “no over-40s” rule. The store did not impose the restriction in its first year, but management said the change was triggered by reviews posted on social media. While customers in their 20s gave the restaurant high ratings, older visitors tended to leave complaints, describing the venue as too noisy or offering little beyond cheap prices. As negative reviews spread online, the store decided to narrow its target demographic.

A 21-year-old female regular said the atmosphere feels more comfortable because customers are close in age and easier to talk to, adding that the staff also feel approachable. Other young customers said having significantly older diners nearby can make them feel self-conscious about being loud, especially after being told by older patrons to keep their voices down.

The restaurant checks ages at the entrance, but the policy is not an absolute ban. Staff said customers aged 40 and over may still enter if accompanied by someone aged 39 or younger. During filming, a group including a 40-year-old man was found inside, with the customer saying the rule could even encourage people to invite younger friends and create new opportunities for communication.

Another venue in Shibuya has taken the opposite approach, limiting entry to customers aged 25 and over. Opened in May last year, the bar promotes itself as a quiet, relaxed space in an area better known for energetic nightlife. The venue adjusts lighting throughout the evening to create a more mature atmosphere, and customers said the space feels calm and “not very Shibuya-like,” with polite and friendly service.

That venue confirms ages at the reservation stage, but also allows customers under 25 to enter if they are accompanied by someone aged 25 or older.

Experts say the spread of social media has made it easier for restaurants to attract customers outside their intended audience, increasing the risk of reviews that do not match the concept of the business. By restricting the customer base, venues can protect their reputation, differentiate themselves from competitors, and strengthen branding.

Legal specialists say age limits are generally unlikely to be considered illegal if they are tied to a reasonable business purpose, such as creating a specific atmosphere or concept. However, they warn businesses to be cautious about policies that could be seen as unjustified discrimination, such as blanket bans based on gender.

