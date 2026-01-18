Okinawa Animation Festival Draws Fans Nationwide

NAHA, Jan 27 (News On Japan) - A major domestic event aimed at linking Japan’s anime industry with tourism was held in Naha and Tomigusuku, drawing large crowds of anime fans from both inside and outside Okinawa Prefecture.

The Okinawa Animation Festival is one of the largest animation fan events in Japan, bringing together leading creators, voice actors, and other figures active on the front lines of the anime industry.

At the venues, creators took part in talk sessions revealing behind-the-scenes stories from anime production, while popular characters joined visitors for photo sessions.

One attendee said the characters were very cute and described the event as a dream come true for anime fans, adding that they hoped it would be held many more times.

Japanese anime has now gained popularity not only domestically but also among overseas audiences.

An international visitor said the atmosphere was cheerful and happy, adding that they thoroughly enjoyed the experience and loved Japanese anime.

In Tomigusuku, workshops were also held where participants made plastic models using recycled waste plastic, with children and adults alike becoming fully absorbed in the activity.

One young participant said they had built Gundam plastic models before but felt this was the most enjoyable experience yet.

Another said it was exciting to be able to create with their own hands characters they had previously only seen on screen.

