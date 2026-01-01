News On Japan
Jazz Composer Miho Hazama Earns Grammy Nomination

TOKYO, Jan 29 (News On Japan) - Jazz composer Miho Hazama has been nominated for Best Instrumental Composition at the 68th Grammy Awards, widely regarded as the most prestigious honor in the U.S. music industry, for her piece “Live Life This Day: Movement I.”

Hazama was previously nominated at the 62nd Grammy Awards six years ago, when an album by the ensemble she leads was shortlisted for Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album, making this her second career nomination. With the awards ceremony set to take place on February 1, or February 2 Japan time, Hazama spoke about her work and artistic activities during an interview conducted in Japan, where she had arrived from her New York base for a series of performances.

Source: Kyodo

