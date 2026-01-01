Pokemon Pop-Up Opens at London Natural History Museum

LONDON, Jan 29 (News On Japan) - A pop-up store themed around the Pocket Monsters franchise opened at the Natural History Museum, underscoring the growing global popularity of Japanese culture, which is also leaving its mark on the English language.

The temporary shop, which opened on January 26th, marks 30 years since the birth of Pokemon and is built around the concept of a fictional ecology known as "Pokecology."

Limited-edition merchandise inspired by the museum’s architecture is on sale, with items such as plush toys drawing strong interest from visitors.

The spread of Japanese culture is also evident in language, with the Oxford English Dictionary adding 11 new words of Japanese origin in its latest revision.

The newly added terms include "yokai," "senpai," "ekiden," "mottainai," "senbei," and "fudepen," reflecting a broad range of cultural concepts and everyday items.

Asked how familiar they were with the words, people on the street offered mixed reactions, with one saying that "naginata" stood out in particular and that they might recognize "yokai" and "senpai," while another said they had heard of "senpai" but were unsure of its meaning, wondering if it was related to anime.

The number of Japanese-derived words listed in dictionaries is estimated to be around 600, highlighting the steady integration of Japanese culture into everyday English usage worldwide.

Source: FNN