Kobe Luminarie Lights Up Ahead of Heartful Day on January 30

KOBE, Jan 29 (News On Japan) - The Kobe Luminarie light festival, now in its 31st year, was illuminated ahead of its public opening on January 30 with a special preview inviting people with disabilities to enjoy the display in a relaxed setting.

The festival, which began as a tribute to the victims of the Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake and as a symbol of hope for recovery, held its annual “Heartful Day” on January 28, allowing invited guests to view the lights at a slower pace before the general opening.

Visitors expressed their excitement, with one saying the display was “incredibly beautiful,” while another shared that long hospital stays had kept them from attending in recent years, adding that they were determined to visit this year.

The theme for this year’s event is “The Pulse of Kobe, a Story of Light,” reflecting a desire to convey warmth and comfort through the illuminated installations.

An official lighting ceremony will be held on January 30, with the festival running through February 8.

Source: KTV NEWS