Fukuroda Falls Freeze Over

IBARAKI, Feb 02 (News On Japan) - A sharp cold snap continued across the Kanto region on the morning, with more than 80% of Fukuroda Falls in Daigo, Ibaraki Prefecture, freezing over and creating an otherworldly winter scene.

Fukuroda Falls, located in Daigo and counted among Japan’s Three Great Waterfalls, is known for its dramatic transformation during the winter months, when the massive cascade—standing about 120 meters high and 73 meters wide—can turn completely white in a phenomenon known as an icefall.

Daigo recorded a morning low of minus 9.5 degrees Celsius, and the intense cold caused much of the waterfall to freeze solid, spreading a mystical landscape across the site.

Visitors who made the trip were seen enjoying the scenery unique to midwinter, taking in a rare natural spectacle created by the deep freeze.