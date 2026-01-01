Nagoya Geiko Pay Courtesy Call on Gov

NAGOYA, Feb 06 (News On Japan) - A Nagoya-based geiko association paid a courtesy visit to Aichi Governor Omura on February 4th and expressed its desire to perform at the opening ceremony of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games set to begin in September.

The Nagoya-based geiko group Meigiren Association visited Omura on February 4th, with some members having previously performed at the closing ceremony of the last Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China, and voicing enthusiasm about appearing at the opening ceremony of the upcoming Aichi-Nagoya Games in September.

Momotaro, head of the Meigiren Association, said: "We hope more people will come to know Nagoya’s traditional culture."

Omura welcomed the idea, saying he is greatly looking forward to offering hospitality through traditional culture.

Source: 東海テレビ NEWS ONE