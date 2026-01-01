News On Japan
Entertainment

Nagoya Geiko Pay Courtesy Call on Gov

NAGOYA, Feb 06 (News On Japan) - A Nagoya-based geiko association paid a courtesy visit to Aichi Governor Omura on February 4th and expressed its desire to perform at the opening ceremony of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games set to begin in September.

The Nagoya-based geiko group Meigiren Association visited Omura on February 4th, with some members having previously performed at the closing ceremony of the last Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China, and voicing enthusiasm about appearing at the opening ceremony of the upcoming Aichi-Nagoya Games in September.

Momotaro, head of the Meigiren Association, said: "We hope more people will come to know Nagoya’s traditional culture."

Omura welcomed the idea, saying he is greatly looking forward to offering hospitality through traditional culture.

Source: 東海テレビ NEWS ONE

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan's Snow Death Toll Hits 38

The death toll from heavy snowfall across Japan reached 38 as of February 5th, with rising temperatures that day increasing the risk of falling snow in hard-hit regions, while forecasters warned on February 6th that the strongest cold air mass of the season is now moving in, bringing the threat of rapidly increasing snowfall and possible snow even in Tokyo over the weekend.

Hunter Faces Charges for Killing Bear Without Permit at Golf Course

A hunter in his 70s has been referred to prosecutors for allegedly killing a bear without permission at a golf course, with police sending papers on suspicion of violations of the Wildlife Protection and Management Law, including unpermitted capture, also implicating a golf course manager in his 40s and the company operating the facility.

Remains of Executed Aum Leader to Be Returned to Daughter

The Tokyo High Court on February 5th dismissed an appeal by the state in a lawsuit over the remains and hair of Matsumoto Chizuo, a former death row inmate and leader of the Aum Shinrikyo cult, and ordered the government to hand them over to his second daughter.

Sapporo Snow Festival Opens With More Than 200 Sculptures

Hokkaido’s signature winter event, the Sapporo Snow Festival, opened on February 4th across three venues in Sapporo, including Odori Park in the city’s central district, featuring more than 200 large-scale snow and ice sculptures that will be on display through February 11th as the festival marks its 76th edition.

Fake Social Media Videos Target Osaka Mosque

During the election period, the spread of videos containing false information has emerged as a growing problem, with an Islamic religious facility in Osaka becoming the target of misleading footage that circulated widely online, prompting confusion and concern among those involved.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Entertainment NEWS

Nagoya Geiko Pay Courtesy Call on Gov

A Nagoya-based geiko association paid a courtesy visit to Aichi Governor Omura on February 4th and expressed its desire to perform at the opening ceremony of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games set to begin in September.

BAKI-DOU: The Invincible Samurai | Official Trailer

Baki and the strongest Underground Arena fighters face a threat of historical proportions: the resurrected Musashi Miyamoto, Japan's greatest samurai. (Netflix Anime)

Nintendo Sales Nearly Double on Strong Switch 2 Performance

Nintendo said its consolidated results for the April–December 2025 period showed sales of 1.9058 trillion yen, nearly double the level of a year earlier, as sales of its new home video game console, the Nintendo Switch 2, which went on sale in June 2025, remained strong.

Osaka Tower Hosts Traditional Bean Toss

A traditional “fukumame” bean-tossing event was held on February 1st at Tsutenkaku Tower in Osaka’s Naniwa Ward, ahead of the Setsubun festival, drawing crowds eager to invite good fortune a little early.

Street Pianos Reveal Hidden Lives

A street piano is often described as a “street-corner stage” where anyone can become a star, and behind the casual performances lie stories of lives, memories and unexpected connections.

Osaka's Last New Year Kabuki Show!?

This week, we dive into the January show at the Shochiku-za theatre in Osaka, the last New Year production to be held at this venue, and perhaps the very last in the city for the time being. (Kabuki In-Depth)

Anime to Watch on Netflix February 2026

Romance, all-out fights, and the power of friendship?

British Museum Opens First Exhibition Dedicated to the Samurai

The “SAMURAI” exhibition, which opens at the British Museum in London next month, traces the roles, traditions, and rise and fall of the warrior class through around 280 objects, including a suit of armor presented by the Tokugawa family to Queen Victoria in 1860.