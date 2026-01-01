Lamborghini Slams Into Police Car, Five Injured as Driver Flees

TOKYO, Feb 08 (News On Japan) - A man suspected of a hit-and-run drove a high-end sports car into a police patrol car, leaving five people injured.

Shortly after 5 a.m. on February 8th, a Lamborghini crashed into a Metropolitan Police Department patrol car that had been stopped on Tsukiji Bridge in Tokyo’s Chuo Ward to handle an accident involving a passenger car and a taxi.

The impact also involved the passenger car and taxi, and a total of five people suffered injuries ranging from serious to minor.

The man driving the Lamborghini fled the scene, and the Metropolitan Police Department is searching for him on suspicion of a hit-and-run.

Source: TBS