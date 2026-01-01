News On Japan
Entertainment

Capsule Toy Craze Gathers Steam

TOKYO, Feb 09 (News On Japan) - A large exhibition showcasing the latest capsule toys, which continue to evolve in both quality and concept, has opened as the market for the products is projected to triple in size, reflecting a surge in popularity led mainly by women.

The "Gachagacha Exhibition" began on February 6th in Tokyo’s Roppongi district, offering visitors a chance to experience the growing appeal of capsule toys firsthand. Around 200 machines, including some featuring items available for advance sale, have been gathered at the venue.

Capsule toys first appeared in Japan in 1965 and gained widespread popularity through collectible figures such as Kinnikuman erasers and Ultraman characters. In 2012, the small figurine "Fuchiko on the Cup" sparked a major boom among adult women, introducing a humorous and collectible style that resonated with older audiences.

Many of the visitors on February 6th were women. One attendee said she enjoyed turning a machine featuring nostalgic flip phones because it reminded her of her generation and that she keeps trying until she completes a full set. Another visitor said she collects items from the "Machibouke" series, checking for new releases every month and displaying the high-quality figures at home, adding that she enjoys looking at them while having a drink.

With the main target shifting from children to women in their 30s and 40s, and with demand from inbound tourists also rising, the capsule toy market has expanded steadily. Products inspired by Showa and Heisei retro themes have proven particularly popular, with the market growing from 38.5 billion yen in fiscal 2021 to 120 billion yen projected for fiscal 2025—roughly tripling in just four years.

The event also features a world-first vending machine capable of dispensing items beyond traditional round capsules. The machine can handle a variety of shapes and sizes, including plush toys and apparel accessories. Organizers plan to introduce cashless payment options and offer higher-end prizes priced in the several-thousand-yen range.

As capsule toys continue to evolve, organizers hope to expand opportunities to share their appeal with wider audiences. Onoo Katsuhiko, representative director of the Japan Gachagacha Association, said Japan’s capsule toy culture is rooted in traditions similar to drawing fortunes at shrines and noted that the high level of quality is unique to Japan, adding that he would be delighted if a corner introducing this culture could one day be created at the Tokyo National Museum.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

LDP Wins Overwhelming Victory in Lower House Election

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi secured a decisive mandate after dissolving the Diet and calling a snap Lower House election, with ballots counted on the evening of the 8th confirming an overwhelming victory for the Liberal Democratic Party that ensured a single-party majority and firmly established the administration’s governing base.

British Museum’s Samurai Exhibition Explained by Curator

Rosina Buckland, curator of the Japanese collections at the British Museum, has offered a Japanese-language tour of the museum’s Samurai exhibition in London, highlighting the diverse history and cultural legacy of Japan’s warrior class beyond its popular image as fighters alone.

Japan's Farmers Sound Alarm Over Failing Crops and Shrinking Dams

A prolonged spell of dry weather has led to water shortages and even a “red river” in parts of Japan, with farmers and public facilities sounding alarms as reservoirs shrink and temperatures climb in the Kanto region.

Sea Lions Invade Remote Hokkaido Island

About 3,000 Steller sea lions have appeared on an uninhabited island off Hokkaido, marking the largest number for this time of year and adding to fishing losses estimated to exceed 1 billion yen.

Japan's Snow Deaths Hit 38

The death toll from heavy snowfall across Japan reached 38 as of February 5th, with rising temperatures that day increasing the risk of falling snow in hard-hit regions, while forecasters warned on February 6th that the strongest cold air mass of the season is now moving in, bringing the threat of rapidly increasing snowfall and possible snow even in Tokyo over the weekend.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Entertainment NEWS

Capsule Toy Craze Gathers Steam

A large exhibition showcasing the latest capsule toys, which continue to evolve in both quality and concept, has opened as the market for the products is projected to triple in size, reflecting a surge in popularity led mainly by women.

The Female Chūshingura Revived After 17 Years!

Today, we consider the revival of a fascinating masterpiece at the New National Theatre in Tokyo, led by the Otowaya and Yorozuya guilds! (Kabuki In-Depth)

Why Foreigners Don’t Understand Japanese Comedy

People think Japan is all about the sushi, anime, and hentai. But actually, Japan is a comedy superpower. Comedy is everywhere here. We call it walai. So why don't foreigners get Japanese comedy at all? Let's solve that mystery today. (Japanese Comedian Meshida)

Nagoya Geiko Pay Courtesy Call

A Nagoya-based geiko association paid a courtesy visit to Aichi Governor Omura on February 4th and expressed its desire to perform at the opening ceremony of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games set to begin in September.

BAKI-DOU: The Invincible Samurai | Official Trailer

Baki and the strongest Underground Arena fighters face a threat of historical proportions: the resurrected Musashi Miyamoto, Japan's greatest samurai. (Netflix Anime)

Nintendo Sales Nearly Double on Strong Switch 2 Performance

Nintendo said its consolidated results for the April–December 2025 period showed sales of 1.9058 trillion yen, nearly double the level of a year earlier, as sales of its new home video game console, the Nintendo Switch 2, which went on sale in June 2025, remained strong.

Osaka Tower Hosts Traditional Bean Toss

A traditional “fukumame” bean-tossing event was held on February 1st at Tsutenkaku Tower in Osaka’s Naniwa Ward, ahead of the Setsubun festival, drawing crowds eager to invite good fortune a little early.

Street Pianos Reveal Hidden Lives

A street piano is often described as a “street-corner stage” where anyone can become a star, and behind the casual performances lie stories of lives, memories and unexpected connections.