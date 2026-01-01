Capsule Toy Craze Gathers Steam

TOKYO, Feb 09 (News On Japan) - A large exhibition showcasing the latest capsule toys, which continue to evolve in both quality and concept, has opened as the market for the products is projected to triple in size, reflecting a surge in popularity led mainly by women.

The "Gachagacha Exhibition" began on February 6th in Tokyo’s Roppongi district, offering visitors a chance to experience the growing appeal of capsule toys firsthand. Around 200 machines, including some featuring items available for advance sale, have been gathered at the venue.

Capsule toys first appeared in Japan in 1965 and gained widespread popularity through collectible figures such as Kinnikuman erasers and Ultraman characters. In 2012, the small figurine "Fuchiko on the Cup" sparked a major boom among adult women, introducing a humorous and collectible style that resonated with older audiences.

Many of the visitors on February 6th were women. One attendee said she enjoyed turning a machine featuring nostalgic flip phones because it reminded her of her generation and that she keeps trying until she completes a full set. Another visitor said she collects items from the "Machibouke" series, checking for new releases every month and displaying the high-quality figures at home, adding that she enjoys looking at them while having a drink.

With the main target shifting from children to women in their 30s and 40s, and with demand from inbound tourists also rising, the capsule toy market has expanded steadily. Products inspired by Showa and Heisei retro themes have proven particularly popular, with the market growing from 38.5 billion yen in fiscal 2021 to 120 billion yen projected for fiscal 2025—roughly tripling in just four years.

The event also features a world-first vending machine capable of dispensing items beyond traditional round capsules. The machine can handle a variety of shapes and sizes, including plush toys and apparel accessories. Organizers plan to introduce cashless payment options and offer higher-end prizes priced in the several-thousand-yen range.

As capsule toys continue to evolve, organizers hope to expand opportunities to share their appeal with wider audiences. Onoo Katsuhiko, representative director of the Japan Gachagacha Association, said Japan’s capsule toy culture is rooted in traditions similar to drawing fortunes at shrines and noted that the high level of quality is unique to Japan, adding that he would be delighted if a corner introducing this culture could one day be created at the Tokyo National Museum.

