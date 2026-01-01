KDDI Subsidiaries Under Investigation for Fictitious Transactions

TOKYO, Feb 09 (News On Japan) - KDDI has delayed the release of its financial results as it investigates suspected improper transactions at its subsidiaries, announcing that BIGLOBE and G-Plan may have recorded fictitious sales totaling up to approximately 246 billion yen and that about 33 billion yen may have been diverted outside the companies.

According to the company, the scheme allegedly involved circulating fictitious advertising orders over multiple years, with two subsidiary employees and several advertising agencies believed to have been involved.

A special investigative committee is scheduled to publish its report at the end of March, after which KDDI plans to revise past financial statements and release earnings covering the period from April to December 2025.

Source: テレ東BIZ