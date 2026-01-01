News On Japan
New Interactive Experience Opens in Harajuku This Weekend

TOKYO, Feb 10 (News On Japan) - A new experiential attraction centered on the “kawaii” aesthetic will open this weekend along Takeshita Street in Tokyo’s Harajuku district, with the facility unveiled to the media ahead of its launch.

The roaming-style venue, named KAWAII MONSTER LAND, inherits the concept of the popular KAWAII MONSTER CAFE in Harajuku, which closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitors move through the space as part of a 60-minute, reservation-only experience.

Admission starts from 2,800 yen for adults, and guests can enjoy facility-exclusive menu items such as monster-themed hamburgers as well as live shows staged inside the attraction.

Source: テレ東BIZ

