Long Lines in Russia for Japan Tourist Visas

MOSCOW, Feb 16 (News On Japan) - Long lines have been forming daily outside the Japanese Embassy in Russia as people seek tourist visas to visit Japan, with an unprecedented boom in travel interest despite Moscow designating Japan an “unfriendly nation” over sanctions related to the Ukraine invasion.

In Moscow, around 200 people were seen standing in a queue under freezing winter skies, many hoping to secure visas in time for spring travel. One woman in line said it would be her first trip to Tokyo and that she planned to visit Osaka afterward, while another said the crowds could be even larger, noting that some applicants bring tents during the summer as interest in visiting Japan continues to grow.

The number of Russian tourists visiting Japan had plunged during the pandemic and following the invasion of Ukraine, but in 2025 it rebounded to a record 194,900 visitors. Compared with Europe, where visa procedures for Russians have tightened since the invasion, Japan’s tourist visa is considered relatively easier to obtain, boosting its popularity as a destination.

Although Russia has designated Japan an “unfriendly nation” in response to sanctions, an unprecedented Japan travel boom is now underway. Many applicants cited a desire to see cherry blossoms, with one saying she wanted to view the sakura because her birthday falls in spring, and others timing their first trips to coincide with the blooming season. As a result, long queues have formed daily outside the embassy during this period.

To cope with the surge in visa applications, the Japanese Embassy on February 12 opened visa centers in two cities, including Moscow, introducing a new reservation system aimed at eliminating waiting lines. The facilities even include premium rooms where applicants can relax on sofas with drinks while completing procedures.

Travelers described detailed itineraries, with one planning a solo trip to Mount Fuji, Kyoto, and Tokyo, followed by a week in Tokyo, two days at a beach in Shimoda in Shizuoka Prefecture, and visits to Nagoya, Kyoto, Nara, and Osaka. Others said they were eager to try ramen, tonkatsu, and sushi, while one runner planned to take part in the Tokyo Marathon on March 1 and enjoy the city’s atmosphere. On social media, posts introducing Japanese tourist spots have proliferated, and some have even canceled weddings to travel to Japan instead.

At a Russian restaurant in Tokyo’s Kichijoji district, Cafe RUSSIA, staff say Russian customers visit almost daily. Manager Ksenia Betts said the number of Russian visitors appears to have increased compared with a decade ago, adding that many fans of anime and Japanese dramas are now traveling to Japan.

Since direct flights between Russia and Japan have been suspended by airlines following the invasion of Ukraine, many Russian tourists now travel via Chinese cities such as Beijing and Shanghai. The Japanese Embassy in Russia said that while bilateral relations remain difficult, it welcomes the visits as laying a foundation for future ties between the two countries.

