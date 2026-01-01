Osaka to Use AI-Based Addiction Support

OSAKA, Feb 19 (News On Japan) - The Osaka prefectural government announced on February 18th that it will establish a provisional Osaka Addiction Countermeasures Center in preparation for the 2030 opening of the Osaka IR, an integrated resort that will include a casino, as it steps up efforts to tackle gambling and other forms of addiction.

In the initial budget proposal for the next fiscal year released on February 18th, Osaka allocated 560 million yen for addiction countermeasures, roughly five times the amount in the previous fiscal year. Starting in April, the prefecture plans to launch a pilot program offering 24-hour free consultations using generative AI, along with training courses to develop specialized personnel, while also drafting a basic plan for the new center.

The provisional Osaka Addiction Countermeasures Center is scheduled to open in fiscal 2029.

Source: ABCTVnews