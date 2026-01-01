News On Japan
Web3

Osaka to Use AI-Based Addiction Support

OSAKA, Feb 19 (News On Japan) - The Osaka prefectural government announced on February 18th that it will establish a provisional Osaka Addiction Countermeasures Center in preparation for the 2030 opening of the Osaka IR, an integrated resort that will include a casino, as it steps up efforts to tackle gambling and other forms of addiction.

In the initial budget proposal for the next fiscal year released on February 18th, Osaka allocated 560 million yen for addiction countermeasures, roughly five times the amount in the previous fiscal year. Starting in April, the prefecture plans to launch a pilot program offering 24-hour free consultations using generative AI, along with training courses to develop specialized personnel, while also drafting a basic plan for the new center.

The provisional Osaka Addiction Countermeasures Center is scheduled to open in fiscal 2029.

Source: ABCTVnews

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Dotonbori Stabbing Exposes Dark Shift in Osaka

A brutal stabbing in Osaka’s Minami district late last week left three young men wounded, one fatally, raising new questions about the changing environment around a well-known youth gathering spot beneath the Glico sign in Dotonbori.

Japan To Ban Use of Mobile Batteries on Aircraft

Japan’s transport ministry has decided on a policy to prohibit the use of mobile batteries on aircraft as early as April following a string of incidents in which the devices caught fire during flights.

Second Takaichi Cabinet Formed as All Ministers Reappointed

The second Takaichi Cabinet was inaugurated on the evening of February 18th following the prime minister’s appointment ceremony and the attestation of ministers at the Imperial Palace, with all cabinet members reappointed.

Online Tutoring Service Megasta Enters Bankruptcy

Online tutoring provider Banzan, which operates the popular service Megasta, received a court decision on February 17th to begin bankruptcy proceedings, triggering confusion and anger among parents and tutors after the company abruptly halted all operations.

Japanese Pair Surge From Fifth To Capture Gold

The pairs free skating event saw the duo known as “Rikuryu,” Riku Miura, 24, and Ryuichi Kihara, 33, of the Kinoshita Group, capture a dramatic gold medal in a stunning comeback, delivering a performance that brought the entire arena to its feet and earning 158.13 points, the highest free skating score in history.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Web3 NEWS

Osaka to Use AI-Based Addiction Support

The Osaka prefectural government announced on February 18th that it will establish a provisional Osaka Addiction Countermeasures Center in preparation for the 2030 opening of the Osaka IR, an integrated resort that will include a casino, as it steps up efforts to tackle gambling and other forms of addiction.

Game-Based Learning Push Targets Online Skills for Young Users

An event was held to recognize teaching materials that have contributed to improving ICT literacy, with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications leading the initiative.

Real Money Slot Games in Sri Lanka: What Pays Out in 2026

Interest in slot games remains high across Sri Lanka, shaped by shifting patterns in how people engage with online content.

FC Barcelona and 1xBet: successful partnership proven by time

We often hear the question: who does 1xBet sponsor? In this article, we’re going to talk about the mutually beneficial partnership between this global betting brand and FC Barcelona, one of the best football clubs in the world.

Inside Japan’s AI Tomato Robot

An AI-equipped harvesting robot is being used to pick mini tomatoes at the Tokuiten mini tomato farm in Chita, Aichi Prefecture, where efforts are underway to address the shortage of successors in agriculture while improving production efficiency.

Understanding Risk and Probability Through Mobile Apps like Melbet

A phone can turn a whole stadium into a small, glowing rectangle.

AI Disaster Preparedness Tested in Nankai Trough Drill

A demonstration experiment of AI-based disaster preparedness was conducted in Kobe’s Suma Ward as part of a Nankai Trough earthquake scenario drill organized in collaboration between Yomiuri Telecasting Corporation and Osaka University.

Traditional Sports in Pakistan That Demand Tactical Thinking

Strength rules the image of old-school games across Pakistan. Yet quiet smarts move just beneath that tough front.