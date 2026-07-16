AI Celebrity Deepfake Scam Suspects Arrested

TOKYO - Two Taiwan-born suspects believed to be members of a Taiwanese fraud ring have been arrested on suspicion of using AI-generated videos featuring prominent figures to defraud a woman in her 80s of 17 million yen.

Police arrested 29-year-old Yang Xinyi and an alleged accomplice on July 13 over suspicions that they collected a total of 17 million yen in cash from the woman in 2025.

Investigators believe the group approached the victim with a fraudulent investment opportunity and showed her deepfake videos created with generative artificial intelligence that made it appear as though well-known figures were endorsing the investment.

Yang and the other suspect allegedly served as cash collectors for the scheme. They received detailed instructions through social media from another person, including messages stating, "About 85 years old. Female. It seems she has a lot of money in her wallet," "Do not forget to erase the recording device," and "How much did you receive?"

Both suspects have denied the allegations, telling investigators, "We cannot remember anything about this case."

Source: FNN