Early Spring Plum Festival Opens in Ome

TOKYO, Feb 23 (News On Japan) - The arrival of early spring is being felt in Ome, western Tokyo, where a plum festival has opened against the backdrop of a community that overcame the loss of tens of thousands of trees to a devastating virus.

Meteorologist Kana Fukuyama remarked on February 21, the opening day of the festival, "You can really smell the sweet fragrance of plum blossoms." With temperatures running higher than usual in recent days, the blossoms are expected to advance quickly, and some early-blooming varieties have already reached their peak slightly earlier than in a typical year.

The area, once known as "Japan’s top plum village," endured a major setback after Japan’s first domestic case of plum pox virus was confirmed in 2009. To prevent the spread of the virus, which weakens trees, authorities took the drastic step of cutting down infected and surrounding plum trees. Across Ome, approximately 40,000 plum trees were felled.

So Suzuki of the Yoshino Baigo Shopping Association recalled the painful scenes. "I still remember when the trees were cut down. It was heartbreaking to watch, and I remember how difficult it was," Suzuki said.

In 2016, local residents took the lead in launching a replanting initiative. This year marks the 10th anniversary of those efforts.

"It is said that trees become fully grown after 10 years, and they really have grown large and are blooming beautifully," Suzuki said. "We hope many people will come and enjoy them."

About 1,200 plum trees have been planted so far in the plum park, and Yoshino Baigo has begun once again to reclaim its status as a celebrated plum blossom destination. Visitors are being encouraged to experience the renewed landscape as the blossoms signal the full arrival of spring in Ome.

Source: TBS