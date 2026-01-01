Kabuki Actors Parade Through Dotonbori

OSAKA, Mar 29 (News On Japan) - Kabuki actors including Ganjiro Nakamura and Koshiro Matsumoto toured the Dotonbori district on Saturday by rickshaw and greeted crowds in front of Osaka Shochikuza ahead of the opening of its farewell performances in April, marking the theater’s final run before closure.

The event, titled “Osaka Shochikuza Onagori Dotonbori Onari,” saw the actors parade through the bustling entertainment area, drawing loud cheers from fans gathered along the route.

Nizaemon Kataoka said, "A farewell performance is essentially a temporary pause. I believe a new theater will surely be built again in Dotonbori."

Osaka Shochikuza is set to close following its May performances due to aging facilities, bringing an end to large-scale kabuki performances in Osaka as no comparable venue will remain in the prefecture.

The actors expressed their gratitude to supporters, calling out thanks in unison, as fans responded with enthusiastic applause and cheers.

Source: ABCTVnews