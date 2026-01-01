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Sanrio Enters Gaming Business, Featuring More Than 145 Characters

TOKYO, Apr 21 (News On Japan) - Sanrio said on April 21 that it will launch its first in-house gaming brand, marking a full-scale entry into the video game business.

The new brand, named 'Sanrio Games', will debut its first title in autumn 2026. The game, 'Sanrio Party Land', will feature more than 45 mini-games and include appearances by over 145 Sanrio characters.

The company plans to release a second title by March 2027 and aims to launch around 10 titles by March 2029.

Sanrio has been accelerating diversification into businesses that can capitalize on its intellectual property, including its extensive portfolio of characters. The gaming segment is positioned as one of the core pillars of that strategy.

Over the medium to long term, the company is targeting annual sales of more than 10 billion yen from the gaming business.

Source: テレ東BIZ

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