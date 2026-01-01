ANA Considers Introducing Fuel Surcharge on Domestic Routes

TOKYO, Apr 23 (News On Japan) - All Nippon Airways is considering introducing a fuel surcharge on domestic flights as early as the next fiscal year, amid surging fuel costs driven by tensions in the Middle East.

Fuel surcharges are additional fees added to airfares to cope with sharp fluctuations in fuel prices. With the exception of a small number of carriers, such charges have not been adopted on domestic routes in Japan.

As crude oil prices rise due to the situation involving Iran, ANA believes worsening profitability could make it difficult to maintain current service levels, prompting the carrier to study the introduction of the surcharge on domestic services during the next fiscal year.

Among Japanese airlines, Japan Airlines and Skymark Airlines are also considering introducing fuel surcharges on domestic routes as early as next spring.

For international flights, ANA and Japan Airlines have already decided to raise fuel surcharges on tickets purchased in May and June by as much as twofold.

Source: TBS