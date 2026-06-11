Okinawa Students Support Network to Tackle Menstrual Poverty

NAHA - A group of university students in Okinawa is working to combat menstrual poverty and improve understanding of menstruation through educational programs aimed at both children and adults, addressing a problem that affects roughly one in three young women in Japan.

Menstrual poverty refers to situations in which people are unable to obtain menstrual products when needed due to financial hardship or a lack of knowledge. According to a survey conducted five years ago, one in three women aged 15 to 24 said they had either been unable to purchase menstrual products or had hesitated to do so. Many cited low income and the high cost of sanitary products as the main reasons.

To help address the issue, students from Okinawa Christian University formed a team called Ladybird. The group is working to eliminate menstrual poverty through both financial support and educational outreach. Their initiatives include providing free menstrual products in university restrooms and conducting classes and lectures at schools throughout the prefecture.

In May, Ladybird members served as instructors at a special outreach class for teachers and parents. The aim was to help adults who regularly interact with children gain accurate knowledge about menstruation so they can better support young people.

During the sessions, participants of both sexes examined different types of menstrual products and learned how and when they are used. Students encouraged attendees to handle sanitary pads directly, believing that hands-on experience helps people better understand the subject.

The group argues that menstrual poverty is not solely a financial issue. Members believe social attitudes that portray menstruation as something embarrassing or something that should be hidden also contribute to the problem.

"Menstruation is still treated as something difficult to talk about in society," one student said. "People may think it is only their personal problem and end up struggling alone."

According to a survey by The Nippon Foundation, about 30% of women said they had felt embarrassed when purchasing menstrual products. Nearly 40% said they were reluctant to seek medical attention even when experiencing menstrual-related concerns.

To reduce misunderstandings and encourage early education, Ladybird has continued to hold outreach classes and lectures at elementary and junior high schools. The session for teachers and parents was designed to create an environment in which children can learn accurately about menstruation by first improving understanding among adults.

During the class, instructors explained that menstruation typically occurs once a month and generally lasts between three and seven days, although experiences vary from person to person. Participants also learned about the biological process behind menstruation and observed demonstrations using liquids designed to simulate menstrual blood, allowing them to see how sanitary products absorb fluid.

Male participants said the experience provided a deeper understanding of a subject they had previously known only in general terms.

One attendee said it was the first time he had ever handled a sanitary pad and that having men and women learn together helped foster mutual understanding and made it easier to know how to offer support. Another participant said the lesson would help him become more considerate of physical and health-related changes experienced by others.

Some parents and educators also emphasized the importance of teaching boys about menstruation from an early age, saying it could help foster empathy and understanding toward women as they grow up.

Ladybird members stress that learning about the human body should not be limited by gender and that everyone should deepen their understanding of both women's and men's health.

The issue may become more pressing in the months ahead. Manufacturers of menstrual products have announced price increases from July, citing factors including the impact of tensions in the Middle East. There are concerns that higher prices could worsen menstrual poverty for those already struggling to afford essential products.

Health experts also note that failing to replace menstrual products appropriately can increase the risk of infection. They argue that menstruation should not be treated as a personal issue to be endured in silence and that improving public understanding is the first step toward solving the problem.

As efforts continue across Okinawa, young people are working to broaden awareness and build a society where people of all genders can understand and support one another.

Source: 沖縄ニュースOTV