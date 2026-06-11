Sapporo Comes Alive with YOSAKOI Celebrations

HOKKAIDO - The YOSAKOI Soran Festival, one of Sapporo's signature early-summer events, opened on June 10, bringing together 275 dance teams for five days of performances across the city.

The festival, which marks its 35th edition in 2026, began with colorful performances by teams from Sapporo and other areas at the Odori Park West 8-chome venue, where dancers showcased energetic routines from the opening day.

Visitors can also enjoy the Kita no Food Park, held in the West 5-chome and West 6-chome sections of Odori Park, featuring regional cuisine from across Japan.

The festival will run through June 14 at 17 venues throughout Sapporo. Traffic restrictions will be introduced from June 12 in areas including Odori Park and Susukino as the event expands across the city.

Source: HBCニュース 北海道放送