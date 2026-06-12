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Blue Angels Cheer Squad Capturing Hearts

Jun 12, 2026 | News On Japan

Tokushima - The Blue Angels, the cheerleading squad of Joto High School's support and cheering club, are winning over audiences with their sparkling smiles and dynamic performances.

Known for their energetic routines and enthusiastic support, the team quickly captures the attention of spectators wherever they perform. Their combination of athleticism, teamwork and positivity has made them a familiar presence at school events and community gatherings.

Cheerleading and support clubs have a long history in Japanese schools, where organized cheering is considered an important part of school culture. At sporting events, cultural festivals and ceremonial occasions, students in cheering clubs lead chants, perform routines and encourage both athletes and fellow students. Many schools maintain dedicated support teams that help foster unity, school pride and a sense of community.

The Blue Angels continue that tradition through performances designed to energize audiences and support their school. Combining synchronized routines with expressive smiles and powerful movements, the team serves as a visible symbol of encouragement and school spirit.

This feature takes a closer look at the activities of the Blue Angels, a group of dedicated cheerleaders whose mission is to deliver energy, courage and smiles through the power of encouragement. As self-described professionals of support, the team works behind the scenes and on the front lines to motivate others and create an uplifting atmosphere for students and audiences alike.

Source: RKB毎日放送NEWS

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