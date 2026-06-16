News On Japan
Society

Costco Food Poisoning in Nagoya Linked to High Roller Packs

Jun 16, 2026 | News On Japan

NAGOYA - More than 900 packs of the food linked to a food poisoning outbreak at a Costco store in Nagoya were sold over a two-day period, health authorities said.

According to the Nagoya City Public Health Center, five people ranging in age from 7 to 49 developed symptoms including diarrhea and abdominal pain after eating food prepared at the Costco Wholesale Moriyama Warehouse Store in Moriyama Ward, Nagoya.

The five individuals consumed "High Roller" wraps containing ingredients such as bacon and lettuce wrapped in a flour tortilla. The products were manufactured and sold on May 31 and June 1. Tests detected enterohemorrhagic Escherichia coli O157 in all five patients.

Three of the five were hospitalized. A male elementary school student developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious complication associated with O157 infection, and remains hospitalized.

A total of 939 packs of the High Roller product were sold during the two-day period. Health officials are urging anyone who purchased the product not to consume it.

The public health center has also ordered the closure of the store's kitchen operations effective June 15 and imposed an indefinite business suspension on the food preparation facility while the investigation continues.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Massive LED Canvas Unveiled at Ueno Station

JR Ueno Station has unveiled "Ueno Canvas," a new 75-square-meter LED display featuring videos that highlight the area's cultural attractions, tourism destinations, and artistic heritage as part of a station renovation aimed at connecting people and the city through culture.

Japan Unveils First National Plan to Support LGBT Community

The Japanese government has approved its first basic plan outlining concrete measures to promote public understanding of LGBT people and other sexual minorities, based on the LGBT Understanding Promotion Law that came into effect in 2023.

Bear Family Spotted Near Kyoto Nursery

A parent bear and two cubs were spotted near an interchange in Kyoto Prefecture, just a few minutes' drive from a nursery school, in one of many bear sightings reported across Japan in recent days.

Royals Watch Japan-Netherlands World Cup Together

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako watched Japan's opening FIFA World Cup match against the Netherlands together with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima, highlighting the close ties between the Japanese Imperial Family and the Dutch Royal Family.

Driver Escapes After Ramming Into LDP Lawmaker's Office

Police in Kyoto Prefecture are investigating a hit-and-run after a vehicle crashed into the Maizuru office of Liberal Democratic Party Lower House member Taro Honda late on June 13 before the driver fled the scene.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Costco Food Poisoning in Nagoya Linked to High Roller Packs

More than 900 packs of the food linked to a food poisoning outbreak at a Costco store in Nagoya were sold over a two-day period, health authorities said.

The Dark Side of Influencer Accounts Exposed

Police in Osaka have arrested 41 men and women in a fraud case involving more than 600 million yen in suspected losses, uncovering what investigators believe was a scheme in which real influencer accounts were bought and used to impersonate their original owners and solicit followers into costly side-business programs.

How to Integrate 4 Million Foreign Residents Into Japanese Society

The number of foreign residents living in Japan surpassed 4 million for the first time by the end of 2025, reaching a record high and underscoring the increasingly important role foreign workers play in supporting the country's labor-short industries.

Hokkaido Charity Donations Go Missing

The Hokkaido Community Chest, which operates Japan's annual Red Feather Community Chest fundraising campaign, has revealed that approximately 180 million yen in donated funds are unaccounted for, with a senior official suspected of misappropriating the money over several years.

Japanese Imperial Couple Stroll Around Dutch Royal Villa

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, who are visiting the Netherlands, took a stroll around the grounds of the Dutch royal family's residence where they are staying, revisiting places connected to a previous visit two decades ago.

Syrian Man Dies After Raft Capsizes in Gifu River

A 23-year-old Syrian man died after drowning in the Itadori River in Seki, Gifu Prefecture, on June 14th while enjoying a river outing with friends.

Driver Escapes After Ramming Into LDP Lawmaker's Office

Police in Kyoto Prefecture are investigating a hit-and-run after a vehicle crashed into the Maizuru office of Liberal Democratic Party Lower House member Taro Honda late on June 13 before the driver fled the scene.

Fire Torches Naritasan Shokoji Temple in Hokkaido

A fire broke out at a Buddhist temple in Obihiro, Hokkaido, on June 13th, sending flames soaring from the building and causing temporary alarm in a nearby residential neighborhood before being largely extinguished about two hours later.