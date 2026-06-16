Costco Food Poisoning in Nagoya Linked to High Roller Packs

NAGOYA - More than 900 packs of the food linked to a food poisoning outbreak at a Costco store in Nagoya were sold over a two-day period, health authorities said.

According to the Nagoya City Public Health Center, five people ranging in age from 7 to 49 developed symptoms including diarrhea and abdominal pain after eating food prepared at the Costco Wholesale Moriyama Warehouse Store in Moriyama Ward, Nagoya.

The five individuals consumed "High Roller" wraps containing ingredients such as bacon and lettuce wrapped in a flour tortilla. The products were manufactured and sold on May 31 and June 1. Tests detected enterohemorrhagic Escherichia coli O157 in all five patients.

Three of the five were hospitalized. A male elementary school student developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious complication associated with O157 infection, and remains hospitalized.

A total of 939 packs of the High Roller product were sold during the two-day period. Health officials are urging anyone who purchased the product not to consume it.

The public health center has also ordered the closure of the store's kitchen operations effective June 15 and imposed an indefinite business suspension on the food preparation facility while the investigation continues.

Source: TBS