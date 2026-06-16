Deadly House Fire in Hamamatsu Claims One Life

SHIZUOKA - A man was found dead after a house fire destroyed a residence in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, early on June 16, after a police officer on patrol spotted smoke and flames rising from the property.

Video from the scene showed bright red flames lighting up the night sky as sirens echoed through the area, with large amounts of sparks falling near the person filming.

The fire broke out at around 2:30 a.m. A police officer patrolling nearby alerted firefighters after reporting that smoke and flames could be seen.

The blaze completely destroyed a two-story wooden house and also damaged the wall of a neighboring residence.

Authorities later discovered the body of a man of unknown age on the first floor of the house where the fire originated.

Police said they have been unable to contact the man who lived alone at the residence and believe the body is likely that of the occupant. Efforts are underway to confirm the victim's identity and determine the cause of the fire.

Source: FNN