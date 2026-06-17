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Hokkaido Mosque Destroyed in Arson Attack; Suspect Rearrested

Jun 17, 2026 | News On Japan

HOKKAIDO - A 37-year-old man previously arrested for allegedly attempting to set fire to a company and residence operated by a Pakistani national in Ebetsu, Hokkaido, has been rearrested on suspicion of setting a blaze that destroyed a mosque building used as an Islamic place of worship.

Police rearrested Ryotaro Ishii, a farmer from Chitose, on suspicion of arson involving an unoccupied structure.

Investigators allege that in February 2026, Ishii set fire to a prefabricated building in Kakuyama, Ebetsu, that was being used as a mosque. The building was completely destroyed in the fire.

When questioned, Ishii declined to comment, telling investigators, "I don't want to say anything today."

Ishii had already been arrested in May on suspicion of attempting to set fire to a building that served as both a company office and residence operated by a Pakistani national. That building was located about 400 meters from the mosque and was allegedly targeted five days before the mosque fire.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incidents.

北海道のモスク全焼 放火容疑で男を再逮捕

北海道江別市でパキスタン人が経営する会社兼住宅に放火しようとした疑いで逮捕されていた37歳の男が、イスラム教の礼拝所として使われていたモスクの建物を全焼させた放火の疑いで再逮捕された。

北海道清真寺遭纵火焚毁 嫌疑人再次被捕

一名37岁男子此前因涉嫌企图纵火焚烧位于北海道江别市、由巴基斯坦人经营的公司兼住宅而被捕，如今又因涉嫌纵火烧毁一座作为伊斯兰教礼拜场所使用的清真寺建筑而再次被捕。

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB

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