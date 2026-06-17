Hokkaido Mosque Destroyed in Arson Attack; Suspect Rearrested

HOKKAIDO - A 37-year-old man previously arrested for allegedly attempting to set fire to a company and residence operated by a Pakistani national in Ebetsu, Hokkaido, has been rearrested on suspicion of setting a blaze that destroyed a mosque building used as an Islamic place of worship.
Police rearrested Ryotaro Ishii, a farmer from Chitose, on suspicion of arson involving an unoccupied structure.
Investigators allege that in February 2026, Ishii set fire to a prefabricated building in Kakuyama, Ebetsu, that was being used as a mosque. The building was completely destroyed in the fire.
When questioned, Ishii declined to comment, telling investigators, "I don't want to say anything today."
Ishii had already been arrested in May on suspicion of attempting to set fire to a building that served as both a company office and residence operated by a Pakistani national. That building was located about 400 meters from the mosque and was allegedly targeted five days before the mosque fire.
Police are continuing their investigation into the incidents.
Source: 北海道ニュースUHB