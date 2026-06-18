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Man Surrenders in Theft of 800 Agricultural Containers

Jun 18, 2026 | News On Japan

Kumamoto - A suspect has surrendered to police in connection with the theft of about 800 agricultural containers in Gyokuto, Kumamoto Prefecture, a case that caused losses estimated at around 1 million yen and left the victimized company struggling to replace the stolen equipment.

The containers, used for storing and transporting agricultural produce, were stolen in May. The theft created an additional problem for the affected business, as replacement containers could not be readily obtained.

Katsuji Kano, president of Yamato Seika, the company targeted in the theft, said that even after placing orders for replacements, production was not possible. Supply of naphtha, a key raw material used in plastic manufacturing, has been unstable, preventing new containers from being produced to make up for the losses.

Kano had expressed hope that the perpetrator would surrender to police and return the stolen items.

The case took a significant turn on June 15 when a man who had come under police suspicion voluntarily appeared before investigators.

Police subsequently arrested Takeshi Yamagiwa on suspicion of defrauding a buyer of 15,000 yen by claiming he would sell containers through the internet.

The president of the victimized company said he was relieved by the development but emphasized that his primary concern is the return of the stolen containers.

Police are continuing their investigation into the container theft and are examining whether any accomplices were involved.

Source: FNN

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