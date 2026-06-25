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Mystery 300-Ton Giant Hose Removal Begins Six Months After Washing Ashore

Jun 25, 2026 | News On Japan

Ishikawa - Removal work has finally begun on a massive hose that washed ashore on the coast of Shika, Ishikawa Prefecture, six months ago, but crews are already facing difficulties because the structure is filled with a large volume of water.

The hose is so large that its scale becomes clear only when a person stands beside it. Work to remove it began on June 24, with crews first using burners to cut the giant object into shorter sections.

Officials in charge of the operation said they want to move the hose off the beach before a typhoon arrives, transport it to a port and bring it ashore. But the work has been complicated by water trapped inside.

"What we are struggling with now is that a large amount of water is inside the hose," said Tadao Tsujiguchi, the site supervisor for the removal work. "We have been making holes since this morning to drain it, but the water still has not fully come out."

The removal is expected to cost about 50 million yen. The recovered hose will be taken by boat to a nearby fishing port, where it will be cut into smaller pieces, with part of the material to be recycled.

Earlier: Massive Hose Washes Ashore in Ishikawa

Source: FNN

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