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Okinawa Rainy Season Ends 22 Days Later Than Last Year

Jun 29, 2026 | News On Japan

NAHA - The Japan Meteorological Agency said at around 2 p.m. on June 29 that the rainy season appeared to have ended in Okinawa, marking a later-than-usual start to summer after an especially wet period.

The end of the rainy season came eight days later than in an average year and 22 days later than in 2025.

Rainfall during the rainy season in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, totaled 854 millimeters, about 1.7 times the normal level.

Okinawa is expected to remain under the influence of a high-pressure system, bringing widespread summer skies. In Naha, the mercury is forecast to reach 32 degrees on June 30, with midsummer-like days expected to continue.

Source: FNN

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