Heavy Rain Disrupts Rail Services in Northern Kyushu

FUKUOKA - Heavy rain continued across northern Kyushu, with some parts of Fukuoka Prefecture recording 120 millimeters of rainfall in the 24 hours through 3 p.m. on July 5.

The rain disrupted rail services across the region, causing cancellations and delays on several lines, including a temporary suspension of operations on JR’s Chikuhi Line.

"I absolutely had to get to Nagasaki, so I checked all kinds of routes and managed to make it this far," one traveler said. Another said, "I am waiting for a friend, who told me the train is about an hour late."

The weather observatory warned that northern Kyushu could see very heavy rain accompanied by thunder through the early hours of July 6, raising the risk of further downpours. Authorities are urging residents to remain alert for landslides and other rain-related disasters.

Source: TBS