Beloved Steam Locomotive Turns 80

OSAKA - The steam locomotive C57 No. 180, affectionately known as the "Lady," is marking 80 years since its manufacture as it continues to run as the SL Banetsu Monogatari.

Built in 1946, the locomotive was used on routes including the Shinetsu Main Line before being retired in 1969 as railways across Japan shifted toward electrification and diesel power.

After decades out of service, C57 No. 180 was restored in April 1999 and began a second life as the SL Banetsu Monogatari. The locomotive reaches its 80th year since manufacture this year, an age traditionally celebrated in Japan as sanju.

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS