Landslide Tears Through Shiga Neighborhood

SHIGA - A landslide that occurred directly in front of homes in Koka, Shiga Prefecture, on July 7 caused part of a garden to collapse and cut off a road, bringing down an area about 25 meters wide and 80 meters long, including residential property.
A woman living nearby who was at home at the time said she heard the electricity crackling before a loud rumbling sound. "The electricity started crackling, and then I heard a dododododo sound. I saw a utility pole snap and start falling, and I thought, 'This is serious,' so I rushed outside," she said.
No injuries were reported, but the city issued a Level 4 evacuation order for 67 people in 25 nearby households.
According to the city, the site was developed about 50 years ago, and no landslide had previously occurred there.
Rain had continued for three days at the site until the day before the collapse.
City officials began an on-site investigation at 2 p.m. on July 8 to determine the cause.
Source: FNN