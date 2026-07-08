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Landslide Tears Through Shiga Neighborhood

Jul 08, 2026 | News On Japan

SHIGA - A landslide that occurred directly in front of homes in Koka, Shiga Prefecture, on July 7 caused part of a garden to collapse and cut off a road, bringing down an area about 25 meters wide and 80 meters long, including residential property.

A woman living nearby who was at home at the time said she heard the electricity crackling before a loud rumbling sound. "The electricity started crackling, and then I heard a dododododo sound. I saw a utility pole snap and start falling, and I thought, 'This is serious,' so I rushed outside," she said.

No injuries were reported, but the city issued a Level 4 evacuation order for 67 people in 25 nearby households.

According to the city, the site was developed about 50 years ago, and no landslide had previously occurred there.

Rain had continued for three days at the site until the day before the collapse.

City officials began an on-site investigation at 2 p.m. on July 8 to determine the cause.

滋賀の住宅地で土砂崩れ、道路寸断

滋賀県甲賀市で7月7日、住宅の目の前で土砂崩れが発生し、庭の一部が崩れて道路が寸断された。崩落は幅約25メートル、長さ約80メートルに及び、住宅の敷地も巻き込まれた。

滋贺住宅区发生山体滑坡

滋贺县甲贺市7月7日发生山体滑坡，地点就在住宅前方，导致部分庭院坍塌，道路被切断。滑坡范围约宽25米、长80米，住宅用地也受到波及。

Source: FNN

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