Okinawa Braces for Violent Winds as Typhoon No. 9 Nears

NAHA - Large and very strong Typhoon No. 9 (Bavi) was moving west-northwest east of the Philippines as of early July 9 and is forecast to turn north while maintaining very strong intensity, potentially making a direct pass over Okinawa’s Sakishima Islands from the night of July 10 into July 11.

Winds are expected to strengthen gradually across the Sakishima Islands from July 9, with violent winds likely from the night of July 10 through the morning of July 11, when the typhoon is expected to make its closest approach.

As of 3 a.m. on July 9, Typhoon No. 9 remained large and very strong, with a central pressure of 925 hectopascals and maximum sustained winds of 50 meters per second. The storm had a storm-force wind zone extending 280 kilometers from its center, meaning winds of at least 25 meters per second were blowing across an area about 560 kilometers in diameter.

The typhoon was located roughly 1,000 kilometers southeast of Ishigaki Island and is expected to continue moving generally northwest before approaching the Sakishima Islands from July 10 into July 11. The islands could enter the storm-force wind zone by the evening of July 10, with the storm forecast to be nearest around early July 11.

At 3 a.m. on July 11, the typhoon is forecast to have a central pressure of 935 hectopascals, maximum sustained winds of 50 meters per second and maximum instantaneous gusts of 70 meters per second, indicating it may pass near the Sakishima Islands while retaining very strong intensity.

Because the storm’s wind field is unusually large, conditions are also expected to deteriorate in Okinawa’s main island region even if the center tracks toward the Sakishima Islands. Residents across Okinawa are being urged to remain alert for worsening wind and rain.

By the morning of July 10, average wind speeds of at least 15 meters per second are expected from the Sakishima Islands to Okinawa’s main island region and the Daito Islands. Winds are forecast to strengthen further during the day, with gusts of 30 meters per second or more possible from daytime.

In the Sakishima Islands, conditions are expected to worsen sharply after the islands enter the storm-force zone around the evening of July 10. Around the time of closest approach from late July 10 into early July 11, average winds in some areas are forecast to reach 40 meters per second, with instantaneous gusts possibly exceeding 60 meters per second. Okinawa’s main island region could also see average winds above 20 meters per second and gusts reaching 40 meters per second from July 10 into July 11.

Heavy rain is also expected because the typhoon is large and has a broad area of intense rain clouds. By the afternoon of July 10, rain bands associated with the main body of the typhoon are forecast to spread from the Sakishima Islands toward Okinawa’s main island region. After the storm comes closest on July 11, extremely heavy rain of more than 50 millimeters per hour may fall, especially around the Sakishima Islands.

Seas around Amami and Okinawa are expected to become rough from July 9. By the afternoon, waves around Okinawa Prefecture are forecast to reach 5 to 6 meters, and people are being urged to avoid marine leisure activities. Conditions are expected to become extremely dangerous from July 10 into July 11, with violent seas continuing around Okinawa and approaching coastal areas considered highly hazardous.

Swells from the typhoon are also expected to reach the Pacific coasts of western and eastern Japan from July 9, with waves of around 2 to 3 meters possible. Because swell-driven waves can suddenly surge to double the normal height, caution is advised for marine activities along open Pacific-facing waters in western and eastern Japan.

Source: ウェザーニュース