Typhoon No. 9 to Approach Okinawa at Very Strong Intensity

NAHA - Typhoon No. 9 (Bavi) is forecast to approach and pass over Okinawa’s Sakishima Islands from the night of July 10 through July 11 while maintaining very strong intensity, bringing the risk of torrential rain, violent winds, power outages and damage to buildings.

The large typhoon was located east of the Philippines and moving northwest while retaining a very strong structure, with satellite imagery showing dense cloud cover concentrated around its center. The storm is expected to move closer to Japan and pass near the Sakishima Islands with a storm zone, making violent winds a central concern.

The typhoon is expected to no longer be classified as large by around 3 p.m. on July 10, but it is forecast to remain very strong as it approaches the islands and even after moving into the East China Sea. Maximum instantaneous winds near the center could reach around 70 meters per second on July 10, a level capable of causing serious damage.

The worst weather in the Sakishima Islands is expected from the latter half of July 10 through the first half of July 11. Rain is likely to begin earlier on July 10, but rainfall is expected to intensify from around midday and continue for an extended period. Forecast data indicate that the heaviest rain bands could move across the Sakishima area from around 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 10 through the early morning of July 11.

Miyakojima, Ishigaki and the Yaeyama region are expected to face prolonged violent winds, with conditions potentially making it dangerous to go outside. Residents are urged to complete preparations early and place safety first while the severe weather continues.

Because Typhoon No. 9 is large, areas far from the center, including the Okinawa main island region, also need to prepare for strong winds. The storm could cause widespread impacts on daily life, including blackouts, damage to homes and other buildings, and disruption to basic infrastructure.