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Heatstroke Alert Issued For Record 17 Prefectures This Year

Jul 14, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Dangerous heat is expected across a wide area from western to eastern Japan today, prompting authorities to issue heatstroke warning alerts for 17 prefectures, the highest number so far this year.

Strong sunlight has been beating down since the morning, and Kuwana in Mie Prefecture had already reached an extremely hot day, with temperatures of 35 C or higher, before noon.

The intense heat is expected to extend beyond western Japan into eastern Japan, with temperatures forecast to reach 37 C in Miyazaki, Nagoya and Maebashi. Central Tokyo is expected to climb to 34 C, making it the hottest day of the year so far in the capital.

The Environment Ministry and the Japan Meteorological Agency issued heatstroke warning alerts for the 17 prefectures, saying the risk of heatstroke will become extremely high. People are urged to take sufficient precautions, including drinking water frequently, taking regular breaks and using air conditioners properly.

Source: TBS

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