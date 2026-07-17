New Typhoon Likely to Form Far South of Japan

NAHA - A tropical depression near the Truk Islands is expected to strengthen into a typhoon within 12 hours, but forecasters say it is unlikely to have any direct impact on Japan.

The system, located far south of the Japanese archipelago and east of the Philippines, is expected to become a typhoon during Friday, July 17. If it develops as forecast, it will be designated Typhoon No. 12.

Satellite images show a mass of clouds associated with the tropical depression, although its circulation remains poorly defined.

The storm is forecast to continue moving north along the projected track without strengthening significantly. It is expected to weaken back into a tropical depression by around 3 a.m. on Sunday, July 19.

Because the system is likely to remain weak and pass far from Japan, its direct impact on the country is expected to be extremely limited or nonexistent.

Source: ウェザーニュース