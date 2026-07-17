Popular Hokkaido Mountain Reopens After Bear Scare

HOKKAIDO - All hiking trails on Mount Rausu in eastern Hokkaido reopened on July 16, one week after a descending hiker was chased by a bear.

The restrictions were lifted on all routes, including the Iwaobetsu and Rausu Onsen courses.

The trails had been closed since July 9, when a bear pursued a hiker who was descending the mountain.

The town of Shari said it decided to reopen the trails after two field surveys found no bears displaying behavior such as following people and no new signs of bear activity.

A fatal bear attack occurred on Mount Rausu in August 2025, and the town continues to urge hikers to avoid climbing alone, carry bear spray and take other safety precautions.

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB