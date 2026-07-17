News On Japan
Travel

Popular Hokkaido Mountain Reopens After Bear Scare

Jul 17, 2026 | News On Japan

HOKKAIDO - All hiking trails on Mount Rausu in eastern Hokkaido reopened on July 16, one week after a descending hiker was chased by a bear.

The restrictions were lifted on all routes, including the Iwaobetsu and Rausu Onsen courses.

The trails had been closed since July 9, when a bear pursued a hiker who was descending the mountain.

The town of Shari said it decided to reopen the trails after two field surveys found no bears displaying behavior such as following people and no new signs of bear activity.

A fatal bear attack occurred on Mount Rausu in August 2025, and the town continues to urge hikers to avoid climbing alone, carry bear spray and take other safety precautions.

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Research Map Shows Japan Faces Scorching Summers

Japan is likely to face increasingly long and dangerously hot summers as global temperatures continue to rise, with advanced climate simulations also pointing to more frequent torrential rain, rising seas and accelerating ice loss by the end of the century.

Japan Revises Imperial Law to Keep Married Women in Royal Family

Japan's revised Imperial House Law was enacted after clearing the House of Councillors with majority support, allowing female members to retain royal status after marriage and male-line descendants of former imperial family branches to enter the Imperial Household through adoption.

New Typhoon Likely to Form Far South of Japan

A tropical depression near the Truk Islands is expected to strengthen into a typhoon within 12 hours, but forecasters say it is unlikely to have any direct impact on Japan.

Protest Held Against Japan Flag Protection Bill

A protest against Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was held in Tokyo's Shibuya district on July 16 as public concern grew over a bill that would impose criminal penalties for damaging the Japanese flag.

Tobu Railway Introduces Walk-Through Facial Recognition

Tobu Railway has introduced walk-through facial recognition ticket gates at Ikebukuro and Kami-Itabashi stations on the Tobu Tojo Line, allowing registered commuters to enter without presenting a ticket or IC card.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Popular Hokkaido Mountain Reopens After Bear Scare

All hiking trails on Mount Rausu in eastern Hokkaido reopened on July 16, one week after a descending hiker was chased by a bear.

Yamaboko Festival Floats Parade Through Kyoto

The Yamaboko float procession, a highlight of the Gion Festival’s Saki Matsuri festivities, was held in Kyoto on July 17, with 23 elaborately decorated floats known as "moving art museums" making their way through the city center.

Deer Take Over Nara Streets

Herds of deer are increasingly roaming residential areas of Nara after a record rise in the population at Nara Park pushed more of the animals into surrounding neighborhoods, where they are damaging gardens and raising concerns over traffic and public safety.

Japanese Knives Make The Cut With Foreigners

Japanese kitchen knives are selling rapidly among foreign tourists, who are drawn not only to their exceptional sharpness but also to Japan's highly specialized knife-making culture.

Tobu Railway Introduces Walk-Through Facial Recognition

Tobu Railway has introduced walk-through facial recognition ticket gates at Ikebukuro and Kami-Itabashi stations on the Tobu Tojo Line, allowing registered commuters to enter without presenting a ticket or IC card.

Beyond Tokyo: Unique Sports And Activities To Experience In Japan

Japan is famous for its temples and cherry blossoms. It is known for incredible food and futuristic cities. The country is also a fantastic destination for sports fans and outdoor adventurers.

Katsuragawa Selected for Hokuriku Shinkansen Extension

Officials from the Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party have agreed to adopt the Katsuragawa plan for the Obama-Kyoto route of the Hokuriku Shinkansen extension from Tsuruga in Fukui Prefecture to Shin-Osaka.

Tokyo Disney Raises Prices for Peak Halloween Crowds

Tokyo Disney Resort will raise the maximum price of its one-day tickets from October, with adult admission to Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea rising by as much as 1,500 yen to 12,400 yen on selected high-demand days.