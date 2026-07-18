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Unstable Weather Brings Thunderstorms Across Eastern Japan

Jul 18, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Unstable atmospheric conditions are expected to bring widespread clouds, sudden showers and thunderstorms across eastern Japan on Saturday, with residents advised to carry umbrellas even when skies appear calm.

Cloud cover remained widespread across eastern Japan, particularly in northern parts of the Kanto region, while rain clouds had already begun developing over western Tokai from the morning.

A front has moved northward toward the Sea of Japan, allowing warm, moist air to continue flowing into areas to the south. As temperatures rise during the day, atmospheric conditions are forecast to become unstable across a broad area.

Rain clouds present early in the day were generally weaker than those seen on Friday, but they were expected to strengthen again as daytime temperatures increased.

During the morning, rain clouds were forecast to develop mainly over northern Kanto and western Tokai. Localized showers were also possible from the morning in southern Kanto, eastern Tokai and the Koshin region.

As temperatures rise through the afternoon, rain clouds are expected to form in numerous locations, similar to conditions on Friday. Showers may develop not only in mountainous and inland areas but also along the coast, across plains and over urban districts.

The likelihood of lightning is also expected to increase during the afternoon, particularly in inland areas. Although many rain clouds may be slightly less intense than on Friday, fully developed thunderclouds could produce rainfall of around 30 millimeters per hour.

People across eastern Japan are advised to remain alert for rapidly changing skies, sudden downpours and lightning, and to carry rain gear when going out.

Related: Sano Issues Level 5 Emergency Safety Order

Source: ウェザーニュース

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